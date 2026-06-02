Gatta Kusthi 2: Vishnuu Vishal completes dubbing as sequel nears release

With just a month left for its theatrical release, Gatta Kusthi 2 is steadily progressing towards completion. Actor-producer Vishnuu Vishal has wrapped up dubbing for his portions, marking a significant milestone for the much-anticipated sequel.

Backed by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Vels Film International, the film sees the return of Vishnuu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, reprising their roles as Veera and Keerthi. The sequel also brings back familiar faces including Kaali Venkat, Karunaas, and Munishkanth, alongside Lizie Antony, Gajaraj, and Sreeja Ravi, who continue their roles as key family members.

Adding fresh energy to the cast, the sequel features new entrants such as Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, who play pivotal roles, along with Karunakaran, Mokksha, and child actor Zara Zyanna. The film is expected to continue from where the first installment concluded, following the lives of Veera and Keerthi after they embrace parenthood. However, further plot details remain under wraps.

The sequel introduces a new technical team, with Sean Roldan composing the music, Bhaskaran KM handling cinematography, Barath Vikraman in charge of editing, and Jayachandran S as art director.

Scheduled for release on July 3, Gatta Kusthi 2 is gearing up to deliver another entertaining chapter, building on the success of its predecessor.