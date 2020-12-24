9 crew members of British Airways flight quarantined in Chennai

Chennai: Amid reports of spread of mutant variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, nine crew members of a British Airways cargo flight from London were subjected to coronavirus tests and were sent to quarantine on their arrival at the Anna

International airport here today.

Sources said following the spread of the mutant variant of the virus, the Central government has banned all flights to and from London till the end of this year, while allowing cargo flights with special permission.

This morning a British Airways cargo flight landed at the airport and all the nine crew members were subjected to tests and were sent to quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, a British Airways flight which was scheduled to arrive here at 5.30 am from London and the one which was scheduled to leave for London at 7.30 am were cancelled.

An Indigo Airlines special flight to and from Dubai was also cancelled owing to poor patronage due to fear of the spread of the mutant variant of the virus.