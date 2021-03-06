Will DMK be able to sign pacts with Cong, CPI(M) today?

Chennai: All eyes are on the DMK, which is finding it difficult to convince its longtime alliance partner, the Congress, to settle for less number of seats for the 6 April Assembly elections.

While it is speculated that the deadlock would be broken today and the DMK would ink pacts with Congress and CPI(M), nothing is official till now.

It is reported that seniors of the Tamilnadu unit of the Congress want to contest the assembly polls alone after being ‘insulted’ by the DMK, which has offered very few seats to its ally. The final decision rests with the party’s national leadership.

Reports said that Tamilnadu Congress president KS Alagiri broke down in front of party members after feeling humiliated by DMK during the seat-sharing discussion.

Sources said DMK has offered anywhere between 20 and 25 seats to Congress, which the national party feels is very less.