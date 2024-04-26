Brisk voter turnout in second phase of LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers during the polling underway in 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. Asserting that a high voter turnout strengthens democracy, the Prime Minister especially urged young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers.

As many as 15.88 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. The voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women and 5,929 third-gender electors. The voters also include 3.28 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years. This includes 34.8 lakh first-time voters registered to cast their votes in this phase.

As many as 109 seats had gone to polling in the Phase 1 on April 19. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of around 62 per cent. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 4.