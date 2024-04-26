Firing outside Salman’s house: Police custody of two accused extended till Apr 29

The Esplanade Court on Thursday extended the police custody of both the accused arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai till April 29.

Accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court here after their previous remand ended on Thursday and granted the custody to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered strong evidence against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, and hence both are the main conspirators and have been made the most wanted accused.

Mumbai Police registered a case against four people in the firing case at Salman Khan’s house, in which Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi are also accused