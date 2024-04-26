Indian-origin man shot dead by US police

New Delhi: Sachin Sahoo, a 42-year-old Indian man, was shot and killed by police in San Antonio after striking two officers with his vehicle while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with an aggravated assault case.

Sahoo was pronounced dead at the scene after police officer Tyler Turner shot him. Sahoo, originally from Uttar Pradesh, India, may have been a naturalised US citizen.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 pm on April 21, when officers were dispatched to a home in Cheviot Heights in San Antonio for a report about Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 51-year-old female who had been intentionally struck by a vehicle. The suspect, Sahoo, had fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Detectives from San Antonio Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for Sahoo in connection with that incident.

Several hours later, neighbours called the police to report that Sahoo had returned to his original location. Officers arrived and attempted to contact him, but he struck two officers with his vehicle. One officer fired his weapon, hitting Sahoo, who was “pronounced deceased on the scene.” One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, while the other was treated on the scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Police Chief Bill McManus stated that Sahoo ran over his flatmate with his vehicle. The woman was in critical condition after having several surgeries. The police had issued an arrest warrant for Sahoo, and on April 21, two officers went to his known location to see if they could find and arrest him.