Modi, Kharge urge people to come out in large numbers and vote

New Delhi: Polling is underway in 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today.

As many as 15.88 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. The voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women and 5,929 third-gender electors.

The voters also include 3.28 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years. This includes 34.8 lakh first-time voters registered to cast their votes in this phase.

“Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters to come out and vote to protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship. In a fervent appeal to voters, he said this is not an ordinary election and they should not be swayed by any diversionary tactics.

Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor says, “…This election is about far greater than my own future. It is about India’s future. It is about changing the government in Delhi. We are here to restore democracy, restore faith in diversity and restore India’s pluralism…The Left also claims they are also critical of BJP but they they’ve never said a world against BJP.”

Appealing to the voters to come out and cast their votes in large numbers in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that it is an important day for “future of Thiruvananthapuram” as the constituency has witnessed “very little progress in the last 15-20 years.” BJP leader Chandrasekhar faces a stiff challenge from the former diplomat and senior Congress leader Tharoor, who is seeking a third term in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “… I want more and more people to come out and vote…I think it is clear that people want a stable government, they want good policies, progress and development and that is why they are coming out. They want to see PM Modi continue his term …”