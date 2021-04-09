Review: Karnan

Expectations are high on both Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj as they come together after stupendous shows in Asuran and Pariyerum Perumal. Expectations are high on both Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj as they come together after stupendous shows in Asuran and Pariyerum Perumal.

And as expected they dwell up on a youngster fighting for neglected caste amd the travails that he and his village encounters in their mission.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu on a grand scale, Karnan stands tall thanks to Mari Selvaraj’s execution and Dhanush’s flawless performance. He gets under the akin of the character and comes up trumps. Be it complex emotional scenes or crude action one, Dhanush does pass out in flying colours. His dialogue delivery and diction is phenomenal.

Rajeesha, the popular Malayalam actress makes a perfect debut in Tamil. She has enough scenes to show her acting might. Lal is impressive and has a huge impact on the script. Yogibau playa a character with different shades while Natty is also in the cast.

In a nutshell, Karnan is about a village where the underprivileged community suffers at the hands of few men belonging to upper caste. The onus is on Karnan (Dhanush) to set things right qs he wages a lone battle to set everything in order. The execution by Mari Selvaraj deserves special mention.

Santosh Narayanan’s music is major highlight. The captivating songs and roaring BGM adds strength.

Karnan is a movie with a strong message. The movie may move at snail’s pace at places but speaks loud and clear what the society wants today.