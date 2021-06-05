Tamilnadu government cancels Plus Two exams

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced the cancellation of plus two exams.

In a statement, he said that the decision has been taken based on the feedback got from parents and teachers.

‘Though this government is firm that plus two exams are needed to determine the higher education. Postponing the exam will lead to unnecessary stress among the students. A committee will be formed to formulate a plan to award marks to the students based on which higher education admissions will happen,’ Stalin said.

Stalin further said he has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancell competitive exams for this academic year.