AQuity opens new facility in Chennai

Chennai: AQuity Solutions, a provider of outsourced virtual scribing, medical transcription, and medical coding services, has launched a new operations center in Chennai that is expected to initially employ a workforce of over 200 clinical documentation specialists, with future investments planned for ‘significant growth’.

“We are excited about our new location in Chennai. Our plan is to add another 800-1000 employees at the Chennai center over the next 12-15 months,” said AQuity Solutions CEO, Kashyap Joshi.