Union Minister Murugan to hold crucial discussion with Tamil filmdom

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will hold a ‘crucial discussion’ with members of Tamil cinema on amendments in Cinematograph Act on 8 October.

Sources say that besides Cinematograph Act, various issues affecting cinema including piracy will be talked about.

The meeting would be attended by office-bearers of Tamil.Film Producers Council, Film Chamber and other trade bodies.

The film community is primarily aggrieved by an amendment which will allow the Union government to direct the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine a film once it has been certified for public exhibition if it receives any references or complaints on the ground of violation of Section 5(B) (1) of the Act.

In April this year, the government decided to do away with the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), a statutory body constituted to hear appeals of filmmakers aggrieved by cuts suggested by the CBFC.