Jayam SK Gopi makes a mark as actor

Jayam S.K Gopi, who entered the film industry as a theatre contractor, then moved forward as distributor and producer. He is now making a mark as an actor in his own style.

Introduced as actor by Raghava Lawrence in Kanchana 3, Jayam S.K Gopi then played an important role of a police officer in Draupathi. He has now played an all-important character of a top cop in Rudra Thandavam, which is running successfully in theatres. His character comes throughout the movie.

Following this, Jayam S.K Gopi is now part of around 10 upcoming films, including Andhagan, Jaga and a Gopi Nainar-directorial starring Jai in the lead. He also has the experience of acting in three web series including Kanave Kalaiyadhe.

Veteran actor Radharavi, director K Bhagyaraj and other film celebrities have appreciated my performance after watching Rudra Thandavam. All credits should go to director Mohan G, says a happy Jayam S.K Gopi.

He adds: Though I have acted as police officer in Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam and Kanave Kalaiyadhe, my aim is that I should be recognised as a talented character artiste. Thankfully, I am now getting such roles.