Volvo, Eicher JV unveil new bus range

Chennai: VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has launched a new coach and sleeper bus range.

‘A year ago, we announced the formation of a bus division within VECV with the clear aim to shape the developments in the Indian bus industry. Today I am proud to launch a new range that synergises Eicher brand’s extensive local presence and expertise in value engineering with Volvo Buses India’s competence in premium bus segment. This product truly combines the ‘best-of-the-both-worlds’, said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles.

The market for inter-city bus segment in India is about 20,000-25,000 units per annum.