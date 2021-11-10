Raveena Tandon’s web series Aranyak from 10 December

Chennai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all geared up to play a cop in the upcoming web series ‘Aranyak’ which also marks her OTT debut and it releases on December 10 on Netflix.

Set in a forest, the story of ‘Aranyak’ is a dark and gritty tale in the midst of an eerie jungle and a mysterious town. The teaser of the show released on Tuesday.

The show also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain and Indraneil Sengupta.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, ‘Aranyak’ is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul.