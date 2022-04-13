Many injured in NY shooting, police rule out terror attack

New York: Police mounted an intense manhunt for a gunman who set off two smoke bombs and opened fire in a New York subway car, injuring more than 20 people in a morning rush-hour attack that prompted new calls to fight violence in the city’s transit system.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the area after what the police think was a lone wolf attack.

Ruling out terror attack, the police have described the suspected shooter as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

The person of interest – Frank James – appears to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube in recent years, which even included threats to the New York Mayor Eric Adams. And now the Mayor’s personal security has been intensified.

NYPD chief James Essig said the gunman had fired 33 shots. Police later recovered a Glock 17 nine-millimeter handgun, three additional ammunition magazines and a hatchet from the scene.

Horrifying visuals from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station, where train services have been delayed during the morning rush hour.