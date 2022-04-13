FIR against Minister over contractor’s death

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with the alleged suicide of a contractor, who was found dead in a lodge in Udupi yesterday, officials said today.

‘Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed last night by the contractor’s family. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides have also been named in the FIR. Their names are Basavaraj and Ramesh,’ a senior police officer reportedly said.

Patil had accused the Minister’s associates of demanding a 40 per cent commission in the Rs 4 crore work he had carried out in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

In his purported suicide note, he alleged, ‘RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids.’