New Delhi: India today reported 1,088 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry’s updated data at 9 am.

However, the number of active cases of the infection has further declined to 11,058.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, the Ministry said.