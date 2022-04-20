I am my own role model: Umran Malik

Mumbai : 22-year-old SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has impressed one and all with his ability to dish out quick deliveries and he constantly bowls in the range of 145-150kmph.

He has left such an impression that several Indian greats have already said that Umran will play for Team India. In the ongoing IPL 2022 season, Malik has picked up 9 wickets in 6 games. Umran opened up on his dream of playing for Team India and how bowling fast comes naturally to him.

Speed comes naturally to me. This year I am trying to work on hitting the right areas. I always used to bowl fast. I am my own role model. When Irfan Pathan came to train us, I used to jump out and I was pretty erratic, I was not able to bowl in one area consistently. But when he came, I began to jump out less and I started getting the right rhythm.