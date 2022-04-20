India sees 66% rise with 2,067 fresh cases

New Delhi: The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded nationwide rose above 2,000 once again, data released by the government showed today. In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,067 fresh infections – 66 per cent higher than the previous day. 40 new Covid-linked deaths were also reported.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have rose to 12,340 (0.03 per cent) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 11,860.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,006. In India, the first death due to the Covid pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,29,27,938 samples have been tested up to 19 April. Of these 4,21,183 samples were tested on Tuesday.