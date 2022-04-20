Thoothukudi man kills live-in partner’s 2 yr baby

Thoothukudi: A 32-year-old man from Tuticorin has been arrested after he allegedly killed his live-in partner’s two-year-old daughter by smashing the baby against a wall following a heated argument with her over relationship issues.

David (32) of West Kamaraj Nagar near Mapilaiyurani had visited Kebi on Monday night. Kebi, mother of two children — a five-year-old and two-year-old, was having a relationship with David.

According to sources, David saw Kebi chatting on the phone. This led to an argument and in a fit of rage, David assaulted Kebi and threw baby.

Kebi found the baby motionless and took her to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead

Thazhamuthunagar police registered a case based on a complaint by Kebi and arrested David.