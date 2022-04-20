6 leaders from Telangana ruling party held for mother-son death

Hyderabad: Six leaders of Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a real estate businessman and his mother in Kamareddy.

Santosh, a real estate businessman and his mother ‘died by suicide by immolating’ themselves at a lodge in Kamareddy on 16 April, allegedly due to harassment by seven persons.

Santosh, from nearby Ramayampet in Medak district, blamed seven persons, including Ramayampet municipal chairman Jitender Goud (of TRS), for their extreme step, police said adding subsequently a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against the seven persons.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the family of the Bharatiya Janata Party activist, who died by suicide in the Khammam district of Telangana.

BJP activist Sai Ganesh died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by a State Minister.