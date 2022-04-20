Kerala Congress leader hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, who is one of the G-23 leaders in Congress, has slammed party leader Rahul Gandhi for not consulting seniors in the party and said that the president of the party need not be from the Gandhi family all the time.

‘After running away from party responsibilities following the Lok Sabha defeat in 2019, he is still dictating terms in the party, which is unfair. The party needs a powerful president,’ Kurien said in an interview to a vernacular magazine.

‘Rahul Gandhi resigning as party president shows his instability. When the party went through a crisis, as party president he should have led from the front . When a ship is about to sink, the captain should not have left it.’

‘He should have had a meeting with the seniors of the party. Instead of that, he just discussed it with the caucus surrounding him. Those are people who have little experience,’ said Kurien.

Meanwhile, senior Congress party leader KV Thomas disagreed with Kurien’s alleged statements against Rahul Gandhi that he does not consult senior members, and party’s leadership need not necessarily with the one belonging to the Gandhi family.