Top LeT commander killed in Baramulla

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police today killed top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist commander Yousuf Kantroo in an encounter in Baramulla. The Police have also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from him.

‘He was involved in several killings of civilians and jawans including recent killing of JKP’s SPO and his brother, one soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. This is a big success for us’, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Officials said that an operation was launched in the village bordering Budgam and Baramulla last night after receiving inputs from the Budgam police. Budgam Police and the local army unit conducted the counterterrorism operation and the firing continued intermittently during the night.

It is to be noted the Union government has designated at least seven individuals as terrorists in the last fortnight. These include Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, JeM commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, Hafiz Talha Saeed, Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar.