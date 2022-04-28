Biden to meet Modi next month

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden, who will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, will meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said.

‘This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing in Washington DC.

It may be recalled that the last and the first in-person meeting between Modi and Joe Biden took place in September 2021, when Modi traveled to Washington and met the latter at the White House.

Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

The upcoming meeting between Modi and Biden assumes importance as it comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, where Washington and New Delhi have taken different diplomatic stands.