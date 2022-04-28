Covid cases go up in Tamilnadu

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 77 new Covid-19 cases and discharged 34 patients on Wednesday. By the end of the day, there were 447 active cases across the State.

Chennai (59) continued to report the maximum number of new cases followed by Chengalpet (7), Tiruvallur (3) and Coimbatore (2).

Five other districts – Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tuticorin, Vellore and Virudhunagar – reported one new case each. Twenty-nine of the 38 districts reported no new cases.

The State has so far recorded 34,53,756 cases. It continued to report nil Covid-19 deaths.

The number of samples tested rose to 20,386. According to Tuesday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate increased to 2 per cent. Chengalpattu’s positivity rate stood at 1.5 per cent.