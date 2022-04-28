TN to build open prison for women

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government will consider setting up an open prison exclusively for women, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S Regupathy told the State Assembly.

Moving the demands for grants for his department in the House, he said the State had three open prisons in Singanallur, Salem Farm and Purasadai Udaippu in Sivaganga district.

He said the government had issued orders for declaring the lands adjacent to eight Central prisons in the State as open prisons.

‘It will consider setting up an open prison for women’, he said.

He said several steps had been taken to reduce stress among prisoners, and telephonic facilities had been provided to enable them to contact the prisoners’ family members and advocates.