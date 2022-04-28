Rashmika shoots for Ranbir’s film in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film’s shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Mumbai.

According to sources close to the Mission Majnu actress, Rashmika shot for the film for a week now. She will take a short break for a few weeks and return to Mumbai again to resume work commitments.Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

The actress is now busy shooting for multiple projects in different languages. Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Ranbir is shooting for Animal in Manali while Rashmika is shooting in Mumbai. A source close to the actress said, Rashmika has been shooting for Animal in Mumbai for more than a week now.

The schedule consists of several patches of day and night shoots in the suburbs. She has been juggling different cities to concentrate on her acting projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.