The Kashmir Files releases in Israel

The Kashmir Files, which released in the theatres in India on March 11, got a thunderous response.

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990, the film is now set to release in Israel. Directed by Vivek Agnihotrr, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

The Kashmir Files is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits which also questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri