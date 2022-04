Trisha, who completed the shoot for PS-1 (Ponniyin Selvan Part-1) now plays the lead in a movie titled The Road. The film will be directed by debutant Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.

The Road also stars Sarpatta Parambarai actors Santhosh Prathap and Shabeer, Miya George, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar and Vela Ramamoorthy

The Road has music by Sam CS, editing by Nagooran and cinematography by KG Venkatesh.