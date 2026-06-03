Ashwath Marimuthu to direct Rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar173?

Speculation is mounting in the Tamil film industry that director Ashwath Marimuthu may helm Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar173.

The buzz gained momentum after Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), actor Kamal Haasan’s production house, shared a birthday greeting video for Ashwath Marimuthu on social media. The clip, featuring energetic visuals and phrases hinting at a “fun ride,” has sparked excitement among fans, who see it as a subtle confirmation.

The project has already witnessed multiple changes in direction. Initially, filmmaker Sundar C was set to direct the big-budget venture but later stepped away citing unforeseen circumstances. Subsequently, Cibi Chakravarthy was announced as the director, though reports later suggested his exit as well.

With Ashwath Marimuthu now being widely speculated as the frontrunner, anticipation around the film continues to build. However, the makers have not issued any official confirmation regarding the director of the much-awaited project.

