Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku Set for June 25 release

The upcoming Tamil film Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, directed by Dayal Padmanabhan and inspired by real-life events, is gearing up for its theatrical release on June 25.

At the film’s press meet, the director revealed that actor Rangaraj Pandey returned ₹2 lakh from his remuneration after the shoot was completed two days ahead of schedule, highlighting the team’s commitment to the project.

Dayal described the film as his 22nd directorial venture and third Tamil outing, adding that key aspects of the story have been intentionally kept under wraps until after release. Set in 1972, the narrative unfolds over a single night in the life of a death row prisoner revisiting his past.

The film stars Vetri, Rangaraj Pandey, and Brigida Saga in pivotal roles, with music by Darbuka Siva and cinematography by MV Panneerselvam. Produced by KV Shabarreesh under 2M Cinemas, the project has drawn attention for its strong performances and unique storyline.

The director also credited writer-actor Kavitha Bharathy for strengthening the screenplay and dialogues, noting that her contribution helped shape the film’s narrative depth. He acknowledged that his time working in the Kannada film industry had impacted his Tamil fluency, making her support even more valuable.

In addition, Dayal praised actor Saravanan for his dedication, revealing that he reduced his remuneration and even extended his availability by an extra day to complete the climax shoot, reflecting the collective commitment of the team.