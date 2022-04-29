Rs 30 lakh counterfeit notes seized from Manali gang

Chennai: Almost two weeks after Manali New Town police busted a gang printing counterfeit notes, another bunch of notes in Rs 500 denomination equivalent to the value of Rs 30 lakh was seized from them after interrogation.

Following a secret information, the Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, formed a special team earlier this month.

They searched a house in Manali New Town and found six persons who tried to escape on seeing the police.

They were secured by the special team and during the search operation in the said house, three printers, counterfeit currency notes in the face value of Rs 16 lakh were seized.

Among the six arrested, J Yuvaraj (37), J Imthiaz (24) and A Rasul Khan (38) were taken into custody by police during which they admitted that they had hidden some more currencies in an autorickshaw.

The vehicle was seized, and counterfeit notes kept in gunny bags were retrieved.