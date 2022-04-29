Chennai trio arrested for extracting money from Mumbai woman

Chennai: Three men from Chennai have been arrested for extorting money from a Mumbai woman escort after checking into a Mamallapuram hotel with her.

Police said the history-sheeters had contacted the woman through social media and made her visit Mahabalipuram by promising to pay Rs 20,000 cash.

As per the deal, she came to the shore town on Tuesday. At the hotel, she found Rajesh with his friends Dheena and Viswanathan and agreed to stay with them only if they paid double the promised money.

Later, when she was about to leave for Mumbai, Rajesh refused to pay the promised sum and with his friends snatched her cash and mobile before fleeing.

The woman complained to the Mamallapuram police who nabbed the three men with the help of CCTV camera footage.

Police said Rajesh of Perumbakkam and Dheena of Selaiyur were history sheeters and have many attempt to murder and murder cases pending against them in various police stations in Chengalpattu and Chennai suburbs.