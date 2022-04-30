I am racing against time to make TN self-sufficient: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said his aim is to make every district in Tamilnadu self-sufficient in all spheres in the next four years.

Speaking after he presented welfare assistance and launching new projects in Theni district, he said that in just a week, the government would complete one year in office.

‘We have started implementing the promises made during the electioneering. Some of them have already been fulfilled,’ Stalin said.

The CM said that he was racing against time to make the Dravidian model of development possible for everyone in the state and said he was open to suggestions to sustain the momentum.

‘I have been working in tune with the Tamil poet Pavendar Bharathidasan’s poem and also have to attend a series of functions today and on 1 May, followed by the Assembly session,’ Stalin said.