What’s the latest about PS 1

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is working on his dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the historical drama based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.

The film is being made in two parts, while the first part ‘PS-1’ is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Now, the latest report is that ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ post-theatrical rights sold for a record price.

The film has built a huge buzz and it made the film bag a record price of Rs 125 crores including both the parts for the post-theatrical digital rights.

Ponniyin Selvan features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, and several popular faces from across the industries.

AR Rahman is scoring the music for the film, and it marks his 16th film with the director.