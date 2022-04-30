Kathir – (Movie Review)

Kathir, helmed by Dhinesh Pazhanivel and Produced by Dwaraka Studios, has Venkatesh plays the lead role. Popular Malayalam actress Rajini Chandy plays a prominent role. There is Santosh Prathap in the cast. Bhavya Trika is the heroine.

Kathir has music by Prashanth Pillai, a popular name in Malayalam industry. Jayanth Sethumadhavan cranks the camera while editing is by Deepak Dwarakanath. Karthik Netha and Uma Devi have penned the lyrics.

A youngster from a village comes and settles down in city. He faces a trauma and feels dejected. But a meeting with an old woman changes his thoughts.

She proves a point by narrating him her past. What happens then in his life forms the rest.’

Venkatesh plays his part well. He looks solid and strong. Bhaviya Trilka is bubbly and cute. A good addition to Tamil cinema. Santosh Prathap’s cameo and Rajini Chandy deliver their best.

Music adds strength with his BGM.

The writing is good as the filmmaker tries convey a message that one should live a life for others. There should be some purpose.

What begins in a little confusing manner, settles down well. The flashback scenes have come.good.

All said, Kathir is an engaging fare.