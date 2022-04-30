Prime Video to launch over 40 new Indian shows

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled its biggest slate of upcoming projects in India at its maiden showcase event – Prime Video Presents India – in Mumbai. Among the slew of projects, it also announced the launch of its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) movie rental service in the country – Prime Video Store.

Through this service, customers can now get early access to the latest Indian and international movies, including a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world on a transactional (per-movie) basis.

We are deeply committed to grow this segment further and are going bigger on our film licensing partnerships, expanding our co-production initiatives and are now excited to announce our foray into original movies.

In addition to our investments in great content, we are super excited about the launch of our TVOD movie rental service, that will not just give even more expanded reach to these films but also give customers more choice in how they want to access and watch content, said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video India.

The TVOD rental service will be available to all Prime members, as well as, anyone who isn’t a Prime member.

Be it Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Farzi’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ or the new seasons of ‘Panchayat’ and ‘The Family Man’, there’s a lot coming to the OTT platform.

SJ Suryah is making his foray into the world of OTT with a web series that will be helmed by Kolaigaran-director Andrew Louis. It’s now known that the series is titled Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Arya and director Milind Rau (Aval and Netrikann-fame) are teaming up for a web series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It’s now known that the series is titled The Village. The series was officially announced today at the OTT platform’s event Prime Video Presents India.

The Village’s first look was also shared by the makers and it features Arya hanging from a clifftop with zombie-like figures trying to drag him down.

Super Deluxe-director Thiagarajan Kumararaja is bankrolling the Tamil version of the hit Modern Love series.

Titled Modern Love Chennai, the anthology, according to the makers, will explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

With Thiagarajan’s banner Tyler Durden and Kino Fist producing the series, Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher have been announced as the directors who will be helming the episodes in the series.

Pushkar and Gayatri will be the creators and writers of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, Suzhal – The Vortex. Directed by Magalir Mattum-fame Bramma and Anucharan M who helmed Kirumi, the series was announced earlier at Amazon Prime Video’s event.

Veteran actor Lakshmi who has done hundreds of films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi will be making her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Sweet Kaaram Coffee. The series was one of the 40 titles announced by the OTT giant at the Prime Video Presents India event which happened earlier today.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar of Solo-fame, along with Dharala Prabhu-filmmaker Krishna Marimuthu and debutante Swathi Raghuraaman, the rest of the case includes Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran. A synopsis shared by the makers read, Braving the unknown, three generations of women from the same family set off on an epic road trip.