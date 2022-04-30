Teaser of Pisasu 2 is out

The teaser of the horror film Pisasu 2, starring Andrea Jeremiah and directed by Myskin has been released on social media.

Andrea as a ghost gives chills with her act, the background score and promises film to give chills. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will appear in an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds.

The film stars Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

This film is a sequel to the director’s 2014 horror film, Pisasu, which starred Naga, Radha Ravi, Prayaga Martin, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in prominent roles.

The upcoming film will have a dubbed release in three languages Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title.