Actor Prathap Pothen passes away

Renowned actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away in Chennai on Friday. He has acted in over a hundred films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Though he is a popular actor in Malayalam, his films in Tamil including Moodupani, Varumayin Niram Sivappu and Panneer Pushpangal won him name and fame. His role in Sindhu Bhairavi was appreciated. He began directing films in the 1980s. Vettri Vizhaa with Kamal Haasan, Oru Yathramozhi with Mohanlal in Malayalam are some of his other noted films. He has directed a total of 12 films in Malayalam and Tamil. Pratap Pothen was born on August 13, 1952. He completed his education at Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty and Madras Christian College. Prathap married actress Radhika in 1985 and got separated in 1986. He then remarried Amala Sathyanath in 1990. The couple have a daughter. Their marriage too ended after 22 years, in 2012. His last movie was ‘Barroz’ starring Mohanlal which is yet to be released. He has won several awards including Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a director for Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985.