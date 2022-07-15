Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former Prez Trump, passes away

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump passed away on Thursday. She, 73, was found dead at her home at 10 E. 64th St. in Manhattan at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, The New York Post reported citing police sources.

As per the sources, she suffered cardiac arrest and was dead by the time paramedics arrived.Ivana Trump is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. ‘Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend, Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death.