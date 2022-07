Indian Overseas Bank, decided to increase the interest rates offered on the medium term deposits by 05 basis points. Now the interest rates offered under term deposits above 1 Year to less than 2 Year will be 5.45% and for 444 days will be 5.50%.

Further, the bank has increased the interest rate on NRE Term Deposits by 10 bps across all tenors. The revised interest rates are in the range of 5.50% to 5.70%.

The revised rates are effective from 12 July.