LIC’s embedded value estimated at Rs 5,414.9 bn

Asian life insurance giant, the Life Insurance Corporation of India said its Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 541,942 crore.

The embedded value in the case of a life insurance company is the current value of the company’s future profits. According to LIC officials, the IEV has been determined at Rs 541,492 crore (Rs 5,414.9 billion) as compared to Rs 95,605 crore (Rs 956 billion) as on March 31, 2021 and Rs 539,686 crore (Rs 5,397 billion) as on September 30, 2021.

Officials said the volatility in the stock market has impacted the LIC’s investment market value to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore which, in turn, had its impact on IEV.