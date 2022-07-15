Modi enquires Stalin about his health

A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to a private hospital for Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone and enquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery. Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said yesterday. Meanwhile, Tamilnadu reported 2,283 Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State to 35,10,809. Fresh cases in Chennai dropped further to 682 while 367 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.