Tamilnadu witnessed 2,312 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. One more death was recorded due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 38,029 in the State. Chennai saw 618 new cases of Covid-19 while 370 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur recorded 168 cases of Covid-19 and Coimbatore reported 153 cases of Covid-19. The State has a total of 17,487 active cases of Covid-19, with Chennai having a total of 6,090 active cases. With 32,164 samples tested in the past 24 hours