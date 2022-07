Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who was tested positive for Corona yesterday has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Sources say that OPS, who is involved in a legal battle with EPS over single leadership in AIADMK, was not well for the past couple of days. Following a Covid test, he was found positive. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nungambakkam for further treatment. His supporters have been adviced not to come to hospital.