India logs 20,044 new cases

India recorded 20,038 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,660, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (July 16, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,40,760. The country also reported 18,301 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,30,63,651, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.48 per cent.