TN logs 2223 fresh cases

As many as 2,223 cases of Covid-19, were reported in the State on Monday. Chennai recorded 575 cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 35,20,000. While 308 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 162 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 112 cases were recorded in Tiruvallur. Other districts reported less than 100 cases of Covid-19. As many as 32,511 samples were collected in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR stood at 6.8 percent and 16.4 percent was reported in Ranipet, while Chennai recorded a TPR of 7.8 percent. The total active cases of Covid-19 stood at 16,906, with Chennai reporting a highest of 5,770 active cases of Covid-19. As many as 2,402 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries from Covid-19 to 34,65,064. No deaths were reported due to Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 38,030.