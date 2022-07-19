A true champ

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to retire from ODI cricket after the South Africa series. As England’s talismanic cricketer announces retirement cricket fraternity showered him with praise for his 11 years of service in fifty overs cricket. Stokes has played 104 ODI matches and is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside. The 31-year-old’s ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s. Stokes’ unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances. After making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has scored 2919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s victory against Pakistan by 3-0 and has been an inspirational leader. In Stokes’ case, 50-over cricket was the only format that could give. His commitment to Test cricket is unwavering, as demonstrated by the manner of his captaincy to date and his decision not to put himself forward for the IPL auction this year; T20I retirement would be difficult to fathom with a World Cup three months away