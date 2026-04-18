Blame game

A Historic Missed Opportunity Wrapped in Political Blame

The defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha marks a rare and significant legislative setback for the government led by Narendra Modi. With 298 votes in favour and 230 against, the bill fell well short of the two-thirds majority required, halting a proposal that sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women while simultaneously expanding the Lok Sabha to 816 seats. While the government framed it as a long-overdue step toward gender justice, the Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, dismissed it as a politically motivated exercise to redraw the electoral map under the guise of empowerment.

At the heart of the debate lies a deeper trust deficit. For the ruling alliance, the bill represented a historic push to secure women’s representation in legislatures, with leaders like Amit Shah accusing the Opposition of betraying “Nari Shakti.” Yet, the Opposition’s resistance underscores concerns about timing, intent, and the linkage of women’s reservation with delimitation based on the 2011 Census. By tying representation reform to a politically sensitive redistribution of seats, the bill blurred the line between social justice and electoral strategy, making consensus nearly impossible.

What remains troubling is that women’s political empowerment has once again become collateral in a larger political battle. Both sides have traded sharp accusations, but neither has succeeded in building the bipartisan momentum such a transformative reform demands. The result is a familiar stalemate—where a decades-old promise remains unfulfilled, and the path to meaningful representation continues to be delayed by competing political calculations.