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Death toll rises in Turkey school shooting

The death toll from Turkey's second school shooting in two days rose to 10 Thursday after another victim died while being treated in hospital, authorities said.
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An injured person is carried to an ambulance following a school shooting, in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, April 15, 2026. IHA (Ihlas News Agency) via REUTERS

Ankara, Apr 18:

The death toll from Turkey’s second school shooting in two days rose to 10 Thursday after another victim died while being treated in hospital, authorities said.

Six of the wounded were in critical condition before the death early Thursday following the shooting the previous day, officials said.

Isa Aras Mersinli, 14, opened fire on two classrooms at a middle school in the southern city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, killing a teacher and eight students and wounding 13 others.

The gunman, who was also killed, arrived at the school with five firearms and seven magazines belonging to his father, a retired police superintendent, who was arrested after the attack.

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